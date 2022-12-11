Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $291.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.25.

Shares of CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 318.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

