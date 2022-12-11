Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.25.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $243.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.40. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.