Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) PT Lowered to $4.00

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Context Therapeutics Trading Down 16.6 %
Shares of CNTX stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.65.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
