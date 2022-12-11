Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) PT Lowered to $4.00

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 16.6 %

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

