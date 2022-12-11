The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.63.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. Timken has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.