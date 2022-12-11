Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

RWT stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.26. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

