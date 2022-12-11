SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) vs. CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Financial Survey

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SouthState pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 29.04% 10.05% 1.12% CVB Financial 41.25% 10.82% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 1 4 0 2.80 CVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SouthState and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SouthState presently has a consensus price target of $94.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. CVB Financial has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthState and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.44 billion 4.19 $475.54 million $6.23 12.79 CVB Financial $468.02 million 8.04 $212.52 million $1.54 17.47

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SouthState has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SouthState beats CVB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. The company also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; agriculture loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it offers various specialized services, such as treasury management systems for monitoring cash flow, merchant card processing program, armored pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers, wires and automated clearinghouse, and online account access. Further, the company provides trust services through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, as well as two loan production offices in California's Central Valley and the Sacramento area. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

