Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $298.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.00.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $188.81 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $683.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after buying an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

