WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after purchasing an additional 586,245 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in WNS by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,013,000 after purchasing an additional 303,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WNS by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 220,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 723,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Trading Down 1.3 %

About WNS

NYSE WNS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

