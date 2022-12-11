Financial Contrast: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -1,729.94% -305.32% -73.46% Rani Therapeutics N/A -25.86% -23.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seres Therapeutics and Rani Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 154.84%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.04%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Rani Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 5.62 -$65.58 million ($2.35) -2.78 Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 144.63 -$8.33 million ($1.20) -6.64

Rani Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Seres Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug, which is Phase Ib clinical trial to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 and SER-301 that are in Phase Ib to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401 for patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-262 to treat Clostridioides difficile infection. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.