Head to Head Review: RXO (NYSE:RXO) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get RXO alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and Virgin Galactic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $3.29 million 388.06 -$352.90 million ($1.65) -2.82

Analyst Recommendations

RXO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RXO and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 6 5 0 2.45 Virgin Galactic 6 4 0 0 1.40

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.93%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 63.08%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic -27,154.61% -59.12% -34.77%

Summary

RXO beats Virgin Galactic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.