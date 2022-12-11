FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.71. FibroGen shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $63,492. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 67.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

