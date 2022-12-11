Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $130.88. Etsy shares last traded at $130.17, with a volume of 20,425 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,438 shares of company stock worth $26,910,705. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Etsy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

