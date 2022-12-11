Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $238.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
