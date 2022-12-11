Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $238.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 108,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 174,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 131,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

