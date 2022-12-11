Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$52.00. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PPL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.79.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.83 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.07 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.61. The firm has a market cap of C$25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

