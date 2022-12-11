Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $92.43

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 542.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.