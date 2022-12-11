Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.40

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.62.

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$431.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$712.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

