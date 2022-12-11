Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$193.67

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$193.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

TSE:CJT opened at C$127.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$135.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$194.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

