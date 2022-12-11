Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $680.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $651.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

BIO stock opened at $416.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $768.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.28 and its 200 day moving average is $465.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

