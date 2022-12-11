ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSSY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded ams-OSRAM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a CHF 7 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

