ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

NYSE:ADCT opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.82. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $238.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.