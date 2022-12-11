Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

XPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,933 shares of company stock worth $546,958. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

