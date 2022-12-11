Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$8.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.73.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$617,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

