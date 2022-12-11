Brokerages Set Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Price Target at $46.38

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAXPY. Bank of America lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($54.74) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

