Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $15.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

