Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,365

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365 ($28.84).

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.48) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.44) to GBX 2,325 ($28.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.44) to GBX 2,350 ($28.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.66) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.05) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,077 ($25.33) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($26.64). The firm has a market cap of £19.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,258.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,067.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,930.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.55%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

