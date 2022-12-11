Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $12.57

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.54. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $13.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

