Critical Analysis: EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) and iHuman (NYSE:IH)

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EpicQuest Education Group International and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $5.34 million 3.29 -$1.08 million N/A N/A iHuman $148.25 million 0.73 -$5.81 million $0.18 11.22

EpicQuest Education Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHuman.

Risk and Volatility

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A iHuman 6.62% 9.87% 5.62%

Summary

iHuman beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

