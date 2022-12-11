Brokerages Set THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target at 68.00

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 68.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THGPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on THG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.99) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THG from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Liberum Capital lowered THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THGPF opened at 0.59 on Tuesday. THG has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.59.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

