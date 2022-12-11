Analyzing Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Humanigen and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humanigen -3,263.06% N/A -199.56% OncoSec Medical N/A -199.30% -104.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humanigen and OncoSec Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humanigen $3.60 million 3.54 -$236.65 million ($1.51) -0.08 OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$34.18 million ($20.88) -0.09

Analyst Ratings

OncoSec Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Humanigen. OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humanigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Humanigen and OncoSec Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humanigen 1 3 0 0 1.75 OncoSec Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

OncoSec Medical has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,878.26%. Given OncoSec Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Humanigen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Humanigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Humanigen has a beta of -0.99, meaning that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH. It is also developing lenzilumab, which is also being studied in conjunction with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies, as well as exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions, such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and in eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company focuses on studying lenzilumab for patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. Its pipeline also includes two other Humaneered monoclonal antibodies, ifabotuzumab, which binds to EphA3, and HGEN005, which targets EMR1. Ifabotuzumab has been evaluated in a Phase 1 study of glioblastoma multiforme that showed tumor specific targeting of all known tumor sites with no normal tissue uptake. HGEN005 is being explored as a treatment for a range of eosinophilic diseases, including eosinophilic leukemia as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer. Its pipeline also comprises TAVO +nivolumab, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; TAVO + CXCL9 for the treatment of solid tumors; and OMS-100 and OMS-102, which are in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890; and a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate TAVO in combination or sequenced with a HER2-plasmid vaccine. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

