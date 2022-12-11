Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Financial Survey

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 1.23% 0.12% 0.04% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.61 $1.93 million $0.03 430.14 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.89 $13.81 million $2.19 14.18

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Catalyst Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Catalyst Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

