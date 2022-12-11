Financial Survey: STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

MariMed has a consensus price target of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 82.80%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A MariMed 1.79% 5.18% 1.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.30 $7.22 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About MariMed

(Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.