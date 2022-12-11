Critical Survey: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $3.45 billion 5.60 $1.16 billion $4.95 4.95 Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.76 -$32.07 million $1.57 4.32

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coterra Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.15% 29.82% 17.75% Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 2 11 4 0 2.12 Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.17%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.73%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Amplify Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 306,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties located in Oklahoma with approximately 182,000 net acres. In addition, it operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of approximately 2,892,582 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, which include 189,429 thousand barrels of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons, 14,895 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 220,615 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

