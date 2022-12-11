Comparing (LEU) and Its Rivals

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

(NYSE:LEUGet Rating) is one of 7,481 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
N/A N/A N/A
Competitors $9.59 billion $1.01 billion 65.34

‘s peers have higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
0 0 0 0 N/A
Competitors 4427 23970 30081 633 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 55.02%.

Profitability

This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
N/A N/A N/A
Competitors -367.15% -112.70% -32.21%