Comparing (LEU) and Its Rivals

(NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) is one of 7,481 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
58.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$9.59 billion
|$1.01 billion
|65.34
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|4427
|23970
|30081
|633
|2.46
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 55.02%.
Profitability
This table compares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-367.15%
|-112.70%
|-32.21%