StockNews.com Upgrades Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Strong-Buy

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYI. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

AYI opened at $177.31 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

