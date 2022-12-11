StockNews.com Upgrades Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Buy

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

