Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance
NYSE FRT opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70.
Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
