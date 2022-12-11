Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,855,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

