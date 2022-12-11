Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,068 ($49.60).
British American Tobacco Price Performance
BATS stock opened at GBX 3,316 ($40.43) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,670 ($32.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £74.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,333.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,405.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
