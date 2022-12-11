JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 4,000 Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.43) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,068 ($49.60).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,316 ($40.43) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,670 ($32.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.45). The firm has a market cap of £74.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,411.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,333.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,405.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

