Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. Analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,664,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

