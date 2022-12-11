Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for DURECT in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DRRX stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 525,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

