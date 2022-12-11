Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.