Analyzing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72% Brookline Bancorp 31.14% 11.24% 1.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.21 $1.61 million $0.68 18.97 Brookline Bancorp $338.52 million 3.11 $115.44 million $1.41 9.70

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, Massachusetts, and greater Providence, Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

