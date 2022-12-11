Critical Review: Samsara (IOT) and Its Competitors

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Samsara to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million -$355.02 million -12.31 Samsara Competitors $1.77 billion -$32.27 million 12.17

Samsara’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Samsara Competitors 221 1677 2887 59 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Samsara and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.91%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.25%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Samsara Competitors -247.79% -216.91% -11.60%

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

