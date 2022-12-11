Head-To-Head Analysis: GBS (NYSE:GBS) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and GBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $99.95 million 5.06 -$27.27 million ($1.96) -18.37 GBS $440,000.00 10.49 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.55

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surmodics. Surmodics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Surmodics has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Surmodics and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics -27.29% -10.59% -7.58% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surmodics and GBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surmodics currently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than GBS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Surmodics beats GBS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

