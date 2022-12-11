Head to Head Survey: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) vs. Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and Hennessy Advisors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $16.08, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital -0.86% 11.99% 8.12% Hennessy Advisors 20.87% 7.24% 4.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Blue Owl Capital pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Hennessy Advisors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 18.83 -$376.17 million ($0.04) -278.00 Hennessy Advisors $29.67 million 2.17 $7.90 million $0.82 10.35

Hennessy Advisors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Hennessy Advisors on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.