Financial Comparison: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) versus Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 335.35 -$43.51 million ($2.42) -1.22 iCAD $33.64 million 1.24 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -2.84

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -778.87% -77.62% -56.73% iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lyra Therapeutics and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 360.61%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than iCAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

