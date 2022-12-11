Analyzing NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) & Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NETGEAR and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

NETGEAR presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 162.67%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than NETGEAR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.9% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NETGEAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NETGEAR and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $1.17 billion 0.51 $49.39 million ($2.18) -9.48 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.30 $2.97 million N/A N/A

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy.

Volatility & Risk

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR -6.84% -9.94% -6.28% Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07%

Summary

NETGEAR beats Pineapple Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. The company also provides Ethernet switches, Wi-Fi mesh systems and access points, local and remote unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as education, hospitality and health markets. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store at www.netgear.com. in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

