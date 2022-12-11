Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Financial Comparison

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Todos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 8.87 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -0.97 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.98 -$43.31 million -0.05 -0.20

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Todos Medical. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Todos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69% Todos Medical -360.67% N/A -258.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Todos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 372.30%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Todos Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

