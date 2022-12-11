Financial Comparison: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and CION Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

CION Investment has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 3.60 $118.76 million $1.00 10.21

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and CION Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CION Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V N/A -3.42% 0.14% CION Investment 31.47% 9.01% 4.50%

Risk and Volatility

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CION Investment beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

